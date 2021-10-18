HDFC Bank hits 52-week high after Q2 earnings beat estimates

HDFC Bank shares hit a 52-week high on Monday after the country's largest lender by market value beat Street expectations with its quarterly financial results. At 9:30 am, HDFC Bank shares traded 0.4 percent higher at Rs 1,693.9 apiece on BSE, having risen as much as 2.2 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 1,725 earlier in the day.

Here's what brokerages have to say on HDFC Bank post-Q2 results:

Macquarie

HDFC Bank's asset quality has improved with an encouraging pickup in retail loan growth, according to the brokerage. The increase in the cost-income ratio from 35 percent to 37 percent sequentially is in line with expectations, said Macquarie, which has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,005.

CLSA

The brokerage said HDFC Bank’s commentary indicates retail/commercial growth will continue to accelerate. CLSA expects an earnings CAGR of 18 percent over FY21-24, and has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,025. The lender's growth improved especially in the net interest margin-accretive segments, and its additional restructuring of 1.2 percent is bigger than expectation.

Nomura

The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,955. The lender's retail-to-wholesale loan mix is likely to swing back, according to Nomura. The management has indicated that retail loan conditions have improved and the bank is willing to change market share.

Credit Suisse

The lender saw a strong pickup in growth in the retail and SME loan segments in the July-September period, the brokerage said. It is one of the fastest-growing lenders in the country and has strong capital levels, said Credit Suisse, which has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,950.

Motilal Oswal

HDFC Bank continues to deliver strong business growth compared with its peers, resulting in higher market share, according to the brokerage. This is led by a healthy pickup in the retail segment while commercial and rural banking continues to remain robust, it said. The lender's earnings were in line with the estimate despite additional contingent provisions to strengthen its balance sheet, according to Motilal Oswal, which has a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a revised target price of Rs 2,000. Its asset quality ratios have improved but high provision coverage and a contingent provisions buffer provide comfort on the asset quality front, it said. The brokerage's estimates remain unchanged at 20 percent PAT CAGR over FY21-24E, with RoA of 2.1 and RoE of 18.3 percent in FY24E.