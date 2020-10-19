Market HDFC Bank shares gain after strong Q2 earnings; brokerages remain bullish Updated : October 19, 2020 12:18 PM IST CLSA has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target raised to Rs 1,525 from Rs 1,450. Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' call and raised the target price to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,350. Motilal Oswal also has a 'Buy' rating with a target price at Rs 1,400 apiece. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.