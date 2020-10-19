HDFC Bank shares gain after strong Q2 earnings; brokerages remain bullish

The share price of HDFC Bank gained over 2 percent on Monday after the private lender reported strong earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 leading to various brokerages raising the target price on the stock.

The stock gained as much as 2.48 percent to an intraday high of Rs 1,228,80 apiece on the BSE. The stock, however, soon pared gains to trade 0.14 percent lower at Rs 1197.35, at 12:09 PM.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 16 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,703 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 6,638 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The bank’s as net interest income (NII) jumped 16.7 percent

The asset quality of the bank improved during the quarter as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank fell to 1.08 percent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, as against 1.38 percent a year earlier. In absolute value, gross NPAs or bad loans reduced to Rs 11,304.60 crore from Rs 12,508.15 crore.

Net NPAs too came down to 0.17 percent (Rs 1,756.08 crore) from 0.42 percent (Rs 3,790.95 crore).

Brokerages maintained a bullish view on the stock after the lender's September quarter earnings and HDFC Bank remains the top pick amongst almost all the analysts.

Brokerages said that the collection efficiency of the bank has improved robustly to pre-covid levels for non-moratorium loans and 95 percent for loans under moratorium.

CLSA said that the collections and new business trends are strong. It reduced credit cost estimate to 3 percent for FY21-FY22 from 3.2 percent and increased PPoP estimate by 1-2 percent due to better fee income.

CLSA has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target raised to Rs 1,525 from Rs 1,450.

Jefferies said that the bank is holding up, while HDB finance faces the pressure. Its September collections were indicating restructuring to be at just 1-2 percent of loans.

The brokerage maintained a 'Buy' call and raised the target price to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,350.

Motilal Oswal also has a 'Buy' rating with a target price at Rs 1,400 apiece.

"HDFC Bank has delivered strong growth amid a challenging macro environment and business momentum is swiftly moving toward pre-COVID levels," brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

The bank’s operating performance remains steady, aided by healthy revenue growth and controlled opex. The bank continued to make healthy provisions to further strengthen the balance sheet and still reported stable in-line earnings, it added.

Overall, Motilal Oswal expects a marginal deterioration in asset quality/ earnings growth (on a high base) in 2HFY21. Although a healthy provision buffer would limit the damage and enable the bank to quickly recover to a normal growth run-rate.

Rajiv Mehta, EVP of YES Securities said margins should start looking up gradually hereon as liquidity is being managed well, there is more lending happening and growth in deposits is easing.

“Marginally we had set a target from Rs 1,470 earlier to Rs 1,500 now and with confidence coming back and clarity emerging in terms of the trajectory of margins and asset quality, we should see valuations mean reverting,” he added.