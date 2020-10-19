  • SENSEX
HDFC Bank shares gain after strong Q2 earnings; brokerages remain bullish

Updated : October 19, 2020 12:18 PM IST

CLSA has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target raised to Rs 1,525 from Rs 1,450.
Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' call and raised the target price to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,350.
Motilal Oswal also has a 'Buy' rating with a target price at Rs 1,400 apiece.
