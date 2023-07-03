HDFC Bank, HDFC contributing to 70% of Nifty 50's surge on Monday

While gains on HDFC are coming on the back of volumes that are 2.5 times their 20-day average, those on HDFC Bank are coming at volumes that are triple their 20-day average.

HDFC Bank and HDFC are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, trading with gains of over 3 percent each. Both stocks together, are contributing to over two-thirds of the Nifty 50's upside on Monday.

India's largest lender, HDFC Bank is now contributing 51 points to the Nifty 50 upside, while HDFC, which has merged with the bank is contributing 38 points to the gains. Overall, the Nifty 50 index is trading with gains of 130 points.

While gains on HDFC are coming on the back of volumes that are 2.5 times their 20-day average, those on HDFC Bank are coming at volumes that are triple their 20-day average.

The merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC took effect from July 1 after a 15-month integration process. The record date for the share swap has been set as July 13. Shareholders of HDFC will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold as of the record date.

HDFC Bank's MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan wrote to employees in a letter post the merger that the mission is to create a new HDFC Bank every four years, based on the pace that they are growing. He also mentioned that the bank is best positioned to capture growth given the large and growing distribution and customer franchise, more than adequate capital, healthy asset quality and profitability.

According to Data compiled by Bloomberg, the merged entity will rank fourth in equity market capitalisation of global banks behind JPMorgan, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of America Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It will be valued at around $172 billion.

The new HDFC Bank entity will have around 120 million customers — that’s greater than the population of Germany. It’ll also increase its branch network to over 8,300 and boast a total headcount of more than 177,000 employees.

Sriram Velayudhan of IIFL Securities said that HDFC and HDFC Bank is a key event from an index perspective and passive indices as well. The merged entity, according to him, may see outflows of $255 million in MSCI India.

MSCI will continue with the half factor for the merged entity and passive trackers will have to sell $150-200 million of the merged entity on the potential index adjustment.