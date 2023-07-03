CNBC TV18
HDFC Bank, HDFC contributing to 70% of Nifty 50's surge on Monday

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 3, 2023 10:26:14 AM IST (Updated)

While gains on HDFC are coming on the back of volumes that are 2.5 times their 20-day average, those on HDFC Bank are coming at volumes that are triple their 20-day average.

HDFC Bank and HDFC are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, trading with gains of over 3 percent each. Both stocks together, are contributing to over two-thirds of the Nifty 50's upside on Monday.

India's largest lender, HDFC Bank is now contributing 51 points to the Nifty 50 upside, while HDFC, which has merged with the bank is contributing 38 points to the gains. Overall, the Nifty 50 index is trading with gains of 130 points.
