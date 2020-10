Bank Nifty has risen by 14.4 percent when compared to the pre-lockdown period from March 20 to October 14.

Barring HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, other stocks have underperformed Bank Nifty's growth. Clearly, HDFC Bank has outperformed in both, valuation change and rise in stock price among leaders.

Entity Stock Movement B/n the dates IndusInd Bank 38.3 HDFC Bank 34.1 ICICI Bank 12.7 Bajaj Fin 11.1 HDFC Ltd 10.5 Axis Bank 7.0 Kotak Mahindra Bank 5.6 RBL Bank (2.2) SBI (7.2)

Entity Change in Valuation IndusInd Bank 56.7 HDFC Bank 21.8 HDFC Ltd 5.9 Bajaj Fin 4.9 ICICI Bank (0.6) Axis Bank (1.6) RBL Bank (5.5) Kotak Mah Bank (11.7) SBI (20.0)