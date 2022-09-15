    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Finance and more

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in green on Thursday tracking gains across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 55 points or 0.31 percent to 18,045 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,513
    Buy Marico for a target of Rs 550 with a stop loss at Rs 526.50
    Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 241 with a stop loss at Rs 229.50
    Buy L&T Finance for a target of Rs 87.50 with a stop loss at Rs 83.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss at Rs 131
    Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,892
    Buy SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 938
    Sell Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 965
