HDFC twins hit 52-week lows; should investors use the dip to buy group stocks?

HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) shares hit 52-week lows on Tuesday, a day after the Nifty Bank entered bear territory. For HDFC Bank, it was a second straight session of 52-week lows.

Weakness in both index heavyweights comes as the financial pack remained under selling pressure amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

"Valuations in Indian financials are getting to compelling levels. But the FII selling is not letting the prices settle down and consolidate... For now, we are slaves to global price action," market expert Ajay Bagga told CNBCTV18.com.

FIIs have already pulled out a net Rs 26,096.7 crore from Indian equities so far in March 2022, which could be a sixth straight month of outflows for Dalal Street, provisional data shows. From October to February, they made net sales of Rs 1.9 lakh crore.

"Despite EM funds seeing inflows, India is seeing FII outflows. A large part of the selling is in Financials. Once that selling tapers out, we will see a bottom forming and then an upmove," Bagga said.

Globally, investors are on the back foot amid heightened uncertainty on account of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising crude oil prices. This comes at a time when fears of earlier-than-anticipated hikes in pandemic-era interest rates have hurt market sentiment.

As of Monday, Indian equity benchmarks are about 15 percent below their all-time highs, clocked in October 2021. Before that, both Sensex and Nifty50 had scaled a series of unprecedented levels in a liquidity-driven run.

IDBI Capital Markets Head of Research AK Prabhakar suggests long-term investors can accumulate HDFC group stocks, which in his view are trading at "very attractive" levels.

Stock PE (trailing 12 months) One-year return (%) HDFC Bank 20.9 -1.9 HDFC 29.1 -2.7 HDFC AMC 31.8 -34.2 HDFC Life - -0.5

The Nifty50 benchmark is up 5.2 percent in the last year.

"HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life are trading at valuations below levels seen during the 2020 pandemic panic as well as the 2008 financial crisis... The HDFC group is highly held by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs)... Their selling in FY22 is one of the highest in the last 20 years," Prabhakar told CNBCTV18.com.

Technical view

Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities is not enthused about HDFC Bank at the current juncture.

The stock appears to be in a short-, medium- as well as long-term downtrend, having made a top lower bottom formation on the monthly chart, he told CNBCTV18.com.

"The outlook continues to be negative though, in the extreme near term, an oversold situation could lead to a small bounce. But this anticipated bounce is going to be a recovery and not a rally," Kapadia said.