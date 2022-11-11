HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, JSPL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start tracking positive moves across global markets. Markets globally strengthened on Friday after the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,509

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,765 with a stop loss at Rs 2,689

Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 246 with a stop loss at Rs 229

Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 686

Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst

Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,300

Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,450

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,575

Buy United Breweries Ltd (UBL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,640