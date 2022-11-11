Homemarket newsstocks news

HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, JSPL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, JSPL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start tracking positive moves across global markets. Markets globally strengthened on Friday after the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling.

Recommended Articles

View All

Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

IST3 Min(s) Read

Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

IST4 Min(s) Read

McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

IST2 Min(s) Read

Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

IST4 Min(s) Read

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,509
Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,765 with a stop loss at Rs 2,689
Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 246 with a stop loss at Rs 229
Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 686
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,300
Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,575
Buy United Breweries Ltd (UBL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,640
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Previous Article

Wall Street advances sharply after S&P 500 posts biggest one-day rally since 2020

Next Article

Disney Q4 results move media stocks toward worst decline in 30 years