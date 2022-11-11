HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, JSPL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start tracking positive moves across global markets. Markets globally strengthened on Friday after the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,509
Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,765 with a stop loss at Rs 2,689
Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 246 with a stop loss at Rs 229
Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 686
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,300
Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,575
Buy United Breweries Ltd (UBL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,640
