    HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, JSPL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start tracking positive moves across global markets. Markets globally strengthened on Friday after the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,509
    Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,765 with a stop loss at Rs 2,689
    Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 246 with a stop loss at Rs 229
    Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 686
    Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
    Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,300
    Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
    Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,575
    Buy United Breweries Ltd (UBL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,640
