Goldman Sachs expects HDFC Bank to emerge stronger post merger, sees 27% upside to India's largest private lender

At current levels, shares of HDFC Bank are trading at 14.6 times standalone financial year 2024 Earnings per Share (EPS), which is one standard deviation below mean.
Goldman Sachs is expecting HDFC Bank to emerge stronger post its merger HDFC, along with superior balance sheet growth and superior profitability.
The brokerage has reinstated its buy rating on India's largest private lender with a price target of Rs 2,050, thereby implying a potential upside of 27 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.
HDFC Bank is expected to report sector-leading growth of 18 percent over financial year 2023-2026, along with superior return ratios. Average Return on Assets over financial year 2024-2026 is likely to be 2.1 percent, while Return on Equity over the same period is likely to be 16.5 percent.
Goldman Sachs also expects HDFC Bank to have high earnings visibility post the merger. The lender, had last month said that it will be able to sustain a RoA of 2 percent in the merger year, but the merged RoE will take three-four years to revive to standalone levels.
The brokerage has ascribed a value of Rs 209 per share for its group businesses, including HDFC AMC, HDB Financial and HDFC AMC.
Post the meeting with the bank's management last month, a couple of brokerages maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and suggested price targets of Rs 1,950-1,960 per share, implying a further upside of up to 21 percent.
Shares of HDFC Bank are trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 1,635.8. The stock is the top contributor to the index upside with 26.8 points.
