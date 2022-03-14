HDFC Bank gains over 2% after RBI lifts curbs on fresh digital launches; MS maintains 'overweight', Jefferies says 'buy'

HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 2.6 percent on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the restrictions placed on the fresh digital launches of the bank.

At 10:20 am, shares of HDFC Bank were trading 2.13 percent higher, or 29.70 points up, at Rs 1,426.70.

"The Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the HDFC Bank’s Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022," HDFC Bank said in its press release.

After continuous disruptions at the lender's data centre, the central bank imposed the restrictions in December 2020. HDFC Bank was unable to launch any of the activities planned under the Digital 2.0 programme, as well as source new credit cards, due to the constraints.

Here's what brokerages say about the bank:-

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage firm believes that RBI approval should reduce investor concerns about the bank's digital capabilities. It has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,050 per share.

The bank is working on new digital initiatives aside from the ban and expects the bank to roll out new initiatives over the next few quarters, according to the brokerage.

Nomura

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating with a target at Rs 1,955 per share. The digital acquisition of customer and wallet share will improve profitability, said Nomura while maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock.

The research firm believes that the negative sentiment from a supervisory oversight ought to finally dissipate. The digital acquisition of customers & wallet share will improve profitability, it added.

Jefferies

The broking house has maintained a 'buy' call on the bank's stock with a target at Rs 2,160 per share. RBI lifting the ban would push the launch of new platforms, even BAU initiatives would get simpler with this clarity from RBI, according to Jefferies.