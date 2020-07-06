Market HDFC Bank gains 4% after deposits in Q1FY21 rise 25% YoY, advances grow 21% Updated : July 06, 2020 12:02 PM IST The bank reported 21 percent growth in advances to Rs 10,04,500 crore as of June 30, 2020 as compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore as of June 30, 2019. The bank’s CASA ratio during the quarter under review stood at around 40 percent as compared to 39.7 percent, YoY and 42.2 percent, QoQ. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply