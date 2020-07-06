  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

HDFC Bank gains 4% after deposits in Q1FY21 rise 25% YoY, advances grow 21%

Updated : July 06, 2020 12:02 PM IST

The bank reported 21 percent growth in advances to Rs 10,04,500 crore as of June 30, 2020 as compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore as of June 30, 2019.
The bank’s CASA ratio during the quarter under review stood at around 40 percent as compared to 39.7 percent, YoY and 42.2 percent, QoQ.
HDFC Bank gains 4% after deposits in Q1FY21 rise 25% YoY, advances grow 21%

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Lockdown impact: Sobha's Q1 sales bookings down 37% at Rs 488 cr

Lockdown impact: Sobha's Q1 sales bookings down 37% at Rs 488 cr

India-China latest news updates: PLA moves back 1-2 km in some agreed locations; Indian Army monitoring situation closely

India-China latest news updates: PLA moves back 1-2 km in some agreed locations; Indian Army monitoring situation closely

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi cases cross 1 lakh mark but no need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi cases cross 1 lakh mark but no need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement