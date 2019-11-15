HDFC Bank follows Reliance Industries, TCS to cross Rs 7 lakh crore market cap

India's largest private sector bank HDFC Bank on Friday surpassed Rs 7 lakh crore in market capitalisation for the first time.

HDFC Bank is only the third Indian company after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries (RIL) to reach this milestone.

The private lender on Friday touched Rs 7,00,252.30 crore market capitalisation, a metric used to evaluate the size of a company.

Currently, Reliance Industries with a market cap of Rs 9,39,463.36 crore, is the country's largest company followed by Tata Consultancy Services at Rs 8,25,168.16 crore.

HDFC Bank shares traded at Rs 1277.80 apiece, up 0.32 percent at 12.05 pm.

