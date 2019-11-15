Market
HDFC Bank follows Reliance Industries, TCS to cross Rs 7 lakh crore market cap
Updated : November 15, 2019 12:26 PM IST
HDFC Bank shares traded at Rs 1277.80 apiece, up 0.32 percent at 12.05 pm.
HDFC Bank is only the third Indian company after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries (RIL) to reach this milestone.
The private lender on Friday touched Rs 7,00,252.30 crore market capitalisation, a metric used to evaluate the size of a company.
