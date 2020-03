Shares of HDFC Bank were down over 7 percent to Rs 825 on Friday. The top name among private sector banks, HDFC Bank has not been immune to the wave of selling across banking stocks over the past few days.

The stock touched a 33-month low of Rs 824.55 earlier today.

Global research firm AllianceBernstein has downgraded HDFC Bank to ‘Underperform’ and cut its target price to Rs 750 from Rs 1,400 earlier.

The research house believes that bank’s portfolio is most exposed to unsecured consumer credit risk versus peer private banks.

HDFC Bank’s subsidiary HDB Financial Services also could pose challenges amid the rising competition, given its focus on weaker informal income segments, the research firm felt.

“Further, the bank’s non-proactive handling of management succession so far, could impact the bank’s preferred status among the investor community,” AllianceBernstein said in a note to its clients.

AllianceBernstein believes that the banks in India are likely to face operational and credit quality challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, UBS does not expect a significant impact on asset quality of the HDFC Bank due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It said that the bank’s 70-75 percent of SME loans are secured while 80 percent of unsecured loans are to salaried employees.

It UBS believes that HDFC Bank has low exposure to airlines and limited to restaurants and hospitality business while its repayments continue to remain healthy currently.