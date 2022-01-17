HDFC Bank dips 1% post Q3 results; should investors buy, sell or hold?

Shares of HDFC Bank saw a weak reaction on Monday post the lender's quarterly results declared over the weekend. Intraday, the stock fell more than 1 percent. At 9:36 am, shares of the bank were down 0.5 percent at Rs 1,537.25 on BSE.

The bank reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 10,591 crore, up 20.8 percent Year-on-Year (YoY), and consolidated advances of Rs 13,12,142 crore, an increase of 15.8 percent YoY.

It reported a revenue of Rs 26,627 crore for the December quarter which is a 12 percent YoY increase. The bank reported net revenue of Rs 23,760.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank reported that its gross non-performing assets were at 1.26 percent of gross advances, down from 1.35 percent QoQ and 1.385 YoY. Net non-performing assets were at 0.37 percent of net advances.

Also Read |

Here's what brokerages said:

Macquarie

The lender is Macquarie's top pick in the banking sector. The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' recommendation on shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,005. Lower provisions helped the lender report Q3 numbers in line. The brokerage is not worried about weak growth in pre-provision operating profit and noted that the return on asset stood at 2.3 percent which is close to an all-time high and highlighted the lender’s sound balance sheet and asset quality.

Nomura

The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,955. It noted that recovery continued, asset quality was holding up better but core pre-provisioning operating profit was weak.

Credit Suisse

The brokerage has an ‘outperform’ recommendation with a target price at Rs 1,950, and believes the bank is well-positioned for delivering healthy earnings. Growth recovery and benign asset quality have driven up return on equity, according to Credit Suisse.

JP Morgan

JP Morgan has raised its target price to Rs 2,100 and said that the overall earnings print was good with traction improving on loan growth. It has an ‘overweight’ call on shares of HDFC Bank. The brokerage sees upside in net interest margin in FY23 and believes that valuations are attractive.

CLSA

The brokerage has forecasted an earnings growth of 18 percent compounded annually over FY22-24. The management commentary indicates retail and commercial growth will continue to remain strong, CLSA noted. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,025.