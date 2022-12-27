HDFC Bank, Bharat Forge, BEL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on the amid positive cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy REC for a target of Rs 120 with a stop loss at Rs 111

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,660 with a stop loss at Rs 1,650

Buy Usha Martin for a target of Rs 188 with a stop loss at Rs 160

Sell Dr Reddy’s for a target of Rs 4,140 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

BEL is a buy with a stop under Rs 94

Dr Reddy’s is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 4,347

HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,590

Bharat Forge is a buy with a stop under Rs 833