Market
HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings
Updated : July 17, 2019 10:24 AM IST
At 09:56 am, the stock price was trading at Rs 2,104 per share, higher by 5.71 percent on the NSE.
The stock has gained 39.15 percent this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more