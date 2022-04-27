HDFC AMC Q4 results: Net profit grows 8.7% YoY to Rs 343.55 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 8.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 343.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 316 crore.

The company's total income rose to Rs 580.93 crore in the period under review from Rs 545.57 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, HDFC AMC clocked a PAT of Rs 1,393.13 crore as against Rs 1,325.76 crore in the preceding fiscal and total income grew to Rs 2,433.20 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,201.74 crore in the past fiscal.

Further, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 42 per equity share of Rs 5 each of the company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of HDFC AMC ended at Rs 2,065.30, down by Rs 20.95, or 1.00 percent on the BSE.