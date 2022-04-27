Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

HDFC AMC Q4 results: Net profit grows 8.7% YoY to Rs 343.55 crore

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)
Mini

HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 8.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 343.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 316 crore.

HDFC AMC Q4 results: Net profit grows 8.7% YoY to Rs 343.55 crore
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 8.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 343.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 316 crore.
The company's total income rose to Rs 580.93 crore in the period under review from Rs 545.57 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2021.
For the entire financial year 2021-22, HDFC AMC clocked a PAT of Rs 1,393.13 crore as against Rs 1,325.76 crore in the preceding fiscal and total income grew to Rs 2,433.20 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,201.74 crore in the past fiscal.
Also Read:
Further, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 42 per equity share of Rs 5 each of the company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of HDFC AMC ended at Rs 2,065.30, down by Rs 20.95, or 1.00 percent on the BSE.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

The breadth of Elon Musk's business empire from social media to space travel

Next Article

News Wrap April 27: LIC IPO opens on May 4; PM Modi urges people to remain cautious as COVID threat continues; Hiring trend at 15-year high

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More