After Abrdn exited HDFC AMC on Tuesday, find out who are the buyers in this transaction

Among the buyers included Small Cap World Fund, who purchased the highest quantity of shares from those sold. The fund purchased 37.24 lakh shares at Rs 1,873 apiece for a total consideration of nearly Rs 700 crore.

UK-based Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. sold its entire 10.2 percent stake in HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. in a large deal valued at over Rs 4,000 crore on Tuesday. Abrdn sold over 2 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,873 per share.

With this, Abrdn now holds no more stake in the asset management company.