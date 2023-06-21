After Abrdn exited HDFC AMC on Tuesday, find out who are the buyers in this transaction

2 Min(s) Read
Among the buyers included Small Cap World Fund, who purchased the highest quantity of shares from those sold. The fund purchased 37.24 lakh shares at Rs 1,873 apiece for a total consideration of nearly Rs 700 crore.
UK-based Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. sold its entire 10.2 percent stake in HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. in a large deal valued at over Rs 4,000 crore on Tuesday. Abrdn sold over 2 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,873 per share.
With this, Abrdn now holds no more stake in the asset management company.
