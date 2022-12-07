English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks Newshdfc amc abrdn investment management stake sale cosponsor regulatory approval 15351071.htm

HDFC AMC shares jump after cosponsor Abrdn Investment plans clean out stake sale

HDFC AMC shares jump after cosponsor Abrdn Investment plans clean out stake sale

HDFC AMC shares jump after cosponsor Abrdn Investment plans clean out stake sale
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 2:52:43 PM IST (Published)

Consequent to the proposed stake sale, abrdn Investment Management will cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell HDFC AMC share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read


Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd. (HDFC AMC) jumped as much as 4.6 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company announced that one of its promoters plans to sell its entire stake in the firm.
HDFC AMC said that global investment company and asset manager abrdn Investment Management Ltd. intends to sell its entire 10.21 percent stake in the company.
Consequent to the proposed stake sale, abrdn Investment Management will cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund, it added.
Meanwhile, abrdn Investment Management said in its communication with HDFC AMC that it intended to place up to a 9.9 percent stake with a single buyer, with the remaining 0.31 percent to be sold separately.
Following the development, capital markets firm Jefferies recommended a ‘buy’ on the HDFC AMC with a target price of Rs 2,450 per share.
Jefferies said that, as per the regulatory norms for mutual funds, HDFC AMC would be seeking the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) approval for the stake sale by the co-promoter and it may also need to seek approval from unitholders unless exempted.
The stock counter also saw a spurt in trading volume, with the number of shares changing hands rising by more than 4.14 times.
Shares of HDFC AMC are trading at Rs 2,287 apiece, up 4.33 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HDFC AMC

Previous Article

Mastek to implement Oracle Cloud Solutions for UK's Alternative Parcels Company

Next Article

Retired BPCL head Arun Kumar Singh appointed ONGC chairman for 3 years