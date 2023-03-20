HDFC AMC reverses losses after multiple block deals worth Rs 812 crore

Apart from GQG Partners EM Fund, only LIC held more than 2 percent stake. LIC held 9.12 percent (1.94 crore shares) as of December 2022.

Shares of HDFC AMC, a subsidiary of the HDFC group recovered nearly 6 percent from their intraday low on Monday, after 51 lakh shares or 2.4 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in multiple block deals.

The deal, valued at Rs 812 crore, saw shares being exchanged at an average price of Rs 1,600 per share, according to data on the exchanges.

Buyers and sellers in the trades are unclear as of now.

The reason behind the sudden surge in trading activity on HDFC AMC's stock was the announcement made by GQG Partners EM Equity Fund and PACs (Persons Acting In Concert) in its disclosure to the exchanges on March 17. The announcement stated that GQG Group had sold 2.46 percent equity in HDFC AMC between August 23, 2022, and March 15, 2023.

The sale was executed by the GQG Partners EM Equity Fund and its PACs, which included Washington State Investment board, Australian Super, BBH Emerging Fund, among others. The group has reduced its stake from 5.33 percent to 2.76 percent, selling 54.84 lakh shares from its total holding of 1.13 crore shares.

As per the information available on the exchanges, GQG Partners EM Equity Fund held 2.28 percent stake (48.64 lakh shares) as of December 2022. Apart from GQG Partners EM Fund, only LIC held more than 2 percent stake. LIC held 9.12 percent (1.94 crore shares) as of December 2022.

HDFC AMC has been one of the worst-performing stocks this year, with its shares falling nearly 25 percent in the last three months. Monday's block deal took the stock to a fresh 52-week low, down over 32 percent from its 52-week high hit in April 2022.

Shares of HDFC AMC are currently trading little changed at Rs 1,678.65.