HDFC acquires 8.42% stake in Ansal Housing by invoking 50 lakh pledged shares

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
In an exchange filing, HDFC said, "For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the Corporation on June 15, 2022, invoked the pledge on 50,00,000 shares of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 8.42 percent of its paid-up share capital, pledged with the corporation by the borrower."

India's largest housing finance company Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Thursday said it has invoked a pledge on 50 lakh shares of Ansal Housing Ltd, aggregating 8.42 percent of its paid-up share capital.
In an exchange filing, HDFC said, "For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the Corporation on June 15, 2022, invoked the pledge on 50,00,000 shares of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 8.42 percent of its paid-up share capital, pledged with the corporation by the borrower."
The bank said in its normal course of business, it extends loans to various borrowers.
HDFC said it invoked a part of the shares pledged with it for recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by Ansal Housing. The acquisition is not a related party transaction for HDFC, the filing said.
Ansal Housing is in the business of construction and development of residential townships and commercial complexes.
The company had a turnover of Rs 204.40 crore in the financial year 2021-22, Rs 139.03 crore in FY 2020-21, and Rs 116.94 crore in FY 2019-20. Its net worth stood at Rs 146.23 crore as of March 31, 2022.
Shares of HDFC on Thursday closed 2.04 percent lower at Rs 1,281.15 on the BSE, while that of Ansal Housing closed 10.65 percent higher at Rs 8.
