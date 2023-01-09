HCLTech among top Nifty 50 gainers after transformation services order from ODP

HCLTech, however, did not reveal the financial details of the deal.

Buy / Sell HCL Tech share TRADE

Information Technology major HCLTech gained over 2 percent in early trade on Monday after the company announced that it has bagged a deal from ODP Corporation for IT and digital transformation services.

HCLTech said that ODP Corporation has selected the company as its primary IT partner.

The global technology company has signed an agreement under which it will be the IT partner for ODP Corporation for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions, and Veyer business units.

Nasdaq-listed ODP Corp is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence.

As part of the agreement, HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable efficient IT operations with personalised and intuitive IT services.

ODP Corp’s business includes supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, an online presence, and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores.

HCLTech, however, did not reveal the financial details of the deal.

The company’s consolidated revenue as of the 12 months ending in September 2022 totaled $12.1 billion.

The company won new deals worth $2.38 billion in the September quarter, increasing 16 percent quarter-on-quarter and 6 percent from last year.