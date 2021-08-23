HCL Tech shares hit 52-week high as CLSA raises target

Shares of HCL Technologies hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,167.85 apiece on the BSE on Monday, rising over 4 percent after CLSA raised the target price on the large-cap IT stock. The international brokerage has retained a buy call on the stock and increased the target to Rs 1,320 per share from Rs 1,180 earlier.

The company indicates a healthy near-term revenue growth outlook with hopes of improved order bookings, which makes HCL confident it will narrow the gap on organic revenue growth versus its larger peers in FY23-24, CLSA said.

“Comfort on margin defence is high despite investment in expanding addressable markets and rising fulfilment costs. Further, improved conversion rates have rebuild a healthy cash balance; HCL could review its payout ratio over the coming quarters, in our view,” CLSA added.

It raised FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 1 percent/2 percent. A potential recovery in revenue growth after a lacklustre 4Q21/1Q22 could help the stock bridge its valuation gap versus others, CLSA added.

The brokerage house believes the stock’s valuation has room to expand.

“We believe a visible recovery in revenue growth and strong bookings in 2Q22 could support a rerating. HCL trades 6% below its 5-year median discount to Infosys, after a 17.5% YTD underperformance of the Nifty IT index. We see scope for it to catch up. Our SOTP valuation example for its three businesses, to better capture their scale and different growth/margin trajectories, implies a potentially higher multiple. Also, improved cash generation increases flexibility on its payout ratio, in our view,” CLSA said.

At 1:10 pm, the shares of HCL Technologies were trading 3.79 percent higher at Rs 1,159.45 apiece on the BSE.

