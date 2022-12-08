Homemarket newsstocks news

HCL Tech collaborates with Intel, Mavenir to provide 5G enterprise tech solutions 

HCL Technologies has tied up with Intel Corporation and Mavenir to provide private 5G network solutions for communication service providers (CSP) and broader cross-vertical enterprises.


As a part of the collaboration, the companies will work closely on a wide range of projects and activities across enablement, go-to-market, and sales acceleration, with the goal of delivering more 5G solutions to CSPs, the Internet of things (IoT), and enterprise verticals.

With ultra-low latency, enhanced control, and flexibility, 5G networks has become an important technology for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain, and logistics, especially when paired with IoT and other connected systems.

Also Read: IT growth to further slow down in 2023 but these two tech giants may fare better: Nomura

As private 5G networks continue to develop, enterprises are unlocking exponential value from implementing cloud-forward solutions for their operations.

This collaboration would ensure innovation is made readily available to current and future customers.

The three companies will work cross-functionally, leveraging each other's skill sets to add new offerings and aid generate enhanced value for enterprises.

The companies will together develop a cloud-native E2E architecture of an Intel Xeon processor-based 5G solution leveraging Mavenir RAN, Intel SmartEdge, and HCLTech’s management, orchestration and automation services.

Shares of HCL Technologies are trading at Rs 1,102.40, down 0.32 percent.

Also Read: HCL Tech bags deal to digitally transform business operations for SR Technics
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
