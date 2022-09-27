HCL Tech investors cheer deal with MetLife Stadium, a FIFA Word Cup 2026 match host

By Asmita Pant

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd rose as much as 1.5 percent, a day after the company announced that it had been named the official cornerstone partner of MetLife Stadium and the digital transformation partner of the NY Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium.

MetLife Stadium, one of the hosts of FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, is a multi-purpose stadium in New Jersey, west of New York City. It serves as the home for National Football League (NFL) teams, the New York Giants and New York Jets.

The shares of the technology company were up 1.1 percent at Rs 916.9 on BSE at 1:03 pm on Tuesday, September 27.

The company said that the agreement is built on a shared vision to make MetLife Stadium the most technologically advanced venue in the US while providing enhanced guest experiences from the sidelines to the stands.

“Taking on the role of official digital transformation partner for MetLife Stadium, we are excited to enable MetLife Stadium to execute on their mission and look forward to driving a sports and entertainment experience for the digital age,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

The US contributes more than 60 percent to HCLTech’s global revenue of $11.8 billion. The partnership, the company said, will allow it to further demonstrate its commitment to the US market as technology services and products leader with a large base of Fortune 500 companies.

The tech firm has also unveiled a new brand identity and logo. The new ‘HCLTech’ brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.