Shares of HCL Tech fell over 4 percent on Friday after the IT firm reported its September quarter earnings. The IT major reported a 7.4 percent rise in net profit for at Rs 3,142 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 2,925 crore in the previous quarter. The net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 3,046 crore.

The stock lost as much as 4.4 percent to Rs 821 per share. It has fallen 8 percent in the past two trading days and is down 10 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 910.75, hit earlier this week on October 14.

#2QWithCNBCTV18 | HCL Tech's Q2 EBIT margin comes in at 5-year high. Here is how the co's various businesses fared. Co's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4/sh pic.twitter.com/983c1iTrsv — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 16, 2020

The company has maintained its revenue growth guidance of an average of 1.5-2.5 percent increase quarter-on-quarter in constant currency for the third and fourth quarter.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

Despite the stock fall, brokerages seem to be in favour of the stock. Motilal Oswal, in a recent report, mentioned that it likes HCL Tech given its robust business model, high return ratios, strong management team, and reasonable valuation.

(like Energy, Travel, Transportation, Hospitality, Retail, etc.) is lower as compared to peers. Adding that higher exposure to Information Management Systems (IMS) which comprises a larger share of its non-discretionary spending, offers better resilience to its portfolio in the current context.