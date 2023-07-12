HCL Tech Share Price: Stock drops for fifth day in a row ahead of earnings

Analysts also expect HCLTech to maintain its growth guidance for fiscal 2023-24. Revenue growth guidance for the year is seen at 6-8 percent, while services revenue growth guidance is seen at 6.5-8.5 percent.
Shares of IT major HCL Technologies Ltd. slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of quarterly earnings for the period ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24) later in the day.
The stock has declined for the fifth day in a row in the run-up to the results. It has declined over 6 percent during this period. Before this five-day drop, the stock had hit a 52-week high on July 5.
HCLTech has been among the outperformers within the IT space, with shares having gained 20 percent over the last 12 months, compared to a 7.8 percent surge in the Nifty IT index.
For the June quarter, HCLTech's US Dollar revenue is likely to increase by 0.9 percent compared to the March quarter. HCLTech was the only one among its peers in the March quarter, whose numbers were not below consensus expectations.
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's EBIT margin to decline by 30 basis points from the March quarter. You can read the entire preview here.
Analysts also expect HCLTech to maintain its growth guidance for fiscal 2023-24. Revenue growth guidance for the year is seen at 6-8 percent, while services revenue growth guidance is seen at 6.5-8.5 percent.
Shares of HCLTech are trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 1,112.20.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Healthy India | Ending AIDS by 2030 — know the emerging threats that may leave this goal unattainable
Jul 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World Population Day | An expert's take on how the growing population in India can harness new opportunities in realty sector
Jul 11, 2023 IST3 Min Read