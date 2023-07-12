HCL Tech Share Price: Stock drops for fifth day in a row ahead of earnings

Analysts also expect HCLTech to maintain its growth guidance for fiscal 2023-24. Revenue growth guidance for the year is seen at 6-8 percent, while services revenue growth guidance is seen at 6.5-8.5 percent.

Shares of IT major HCL Technologies Ltd. slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of quarterly earnings for the period ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24) later in the day.

Share Market Live NSE

The stock has declined for the fifth day in a row in the run-up to the results. It has declined over 6 percent during this period. Before this five-day drop, the stock had hit a 52-week high on July 5.

HCLTech has been among the outperformers within the IT space, with shares having gained 20 percent over the last 12 months, compared to a 7.8 percent surge in the Nifty IT index.