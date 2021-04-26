HCL Tech dips 3% post-Q4 results; Here's what brokerages have to say Updated : April 26, 2021 11:09:04 IST CLSA maintains a Buy rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 1,150 per share from Rs 1,220 earlier. JPMorgan maintained its Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 1,190 per share, but it cut the FY22-23 EPS estimate by 4-5 percent led by margin moderation. Here is what brokerages have to say about HCL Tech's Q4 performance and stock price Published : April 26, 2021 11:06 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply