Mondelēz International expands multi-year contract with HCLTech

One of the world’s largest snacks, packaged food, and beverages companies, Mondelēz International, has extended its multi-year partnership with Indian IT giant HCL Technologies for bolstering its cybersecurity as well as transforming its digital workplace services globally.

HCL Technologies said that the United States-based global food giant has deployed its ‘BigFix’ platform for automating the discovery and remediation of cyber vulnerabilities to ensure that all of its endpoints, including mobile devices and laptops, are constantly secured.

Mondelēz International will make use of HCLTech’s Artificial Intelligence and automation tools to provide an improved, ‘on-demand personalised’ user experience and quicker issue resolution to its over 1.1 lakh employees globally.

In order to further facilitate an improved employee experience for the employees of Mondelēz International, the IT major will form a Digital Experience Office for automation and steady improvement.

