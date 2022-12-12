Mondelēz International expands multi-year contract with HCLTech

Mondelēz International will make use of HCLTech’s Artificial Intelligence and automation tools to provide an improved user experience and quicker issue resolution to its over 1.1 lakh employees.
Buy / Sell HCL Tech share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada
IST4 Min(s) Read
Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'
IST3 Min(s) Read
One of the world’s largest snacks, packaged food, and beverages companies, Mondelēz International, has extended its multi-year partnership with Indian IT giant HCL Technologies for bolstering its cybersecurity as well as transforming its digital workplace services globally.
HCL Technologies said that the United States-based global food giant has deployed its ‘BigFix’ platform for automating the discovery and remediation of cyber vulnerabilities to ensure that all of its endpoints, including mobile devices and laptops, are constantly secured.
Mondelēz International will make use of HCLTech’s Artificial Intelligence and automation tools to provide an improved, ‘on-demand personalised’ user experience and quicker issue resolution to its over 1.1 lakh employees globally.
In order to further facilitate an improved employee experience for the employees of Mondelēz International, the IT major will form a Digital Experience Office for automation and steady improvement.
Meanwhile, Sharekhan recommended a buy rating on HCL Technologies stock with a target price of Rs 1,140 in its research report dated December 09, 2022.
HCL Technologies was the top loser on the Nifty 50 Index on Friday as the stock plunged nearly 5 percent in early trade after the company said it expects revenue growth for the current financial year to be at the lower end of the 13.5 percent to 14.5 percent guidance range.
Shares of HCL Technologies ended 0.22 percent higher at Rs 1,029.80 on Monday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!