This anti-collission device maker for Indian Railways is surging in trade

Kavach was introduced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the 2022 Union Budget.
Shares of HBL Power Systems Ltd. are trading with gains of as much as 10 percent on Monday as shareholders expect that the latest train tragedy in Odisha will prod the Indian Railways to spend more on improving safety mechanisms.
Over 288 people lost their lives and nearly 1,000 were injured after three trains collided near Balasore in Odisha on Friday. The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), also known as Kavach, was not installed on this route where the accident took place.
HBL Power is one of the manufacturers of the TCAS, with help from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The Indian Railways announced that it will install Kavach over 30,000 km of track in ten years.