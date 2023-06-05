This anti-collission device maker for Indian Railways is surging in trade

Kavach was introduced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the 2022 Union Budget.

Shares of HBL Power Systems Ltd. are trading with gains of as much as 10 percent on Monday as shareholders expect that the latest train tragedy in Odisha will prod the Indian Railways to spend more on improving safety mechanisms.

HBL Power is one of the manufacturers of the TCAS, with help from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The Indian Railways announced that it will install Kavach over 30,000 km of track in ten years.