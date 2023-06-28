HBL Power Systems board defers decision on slump sale of two businesses to MOEBIUS Power Electronics

Both the Power Electronics (PE) as well as Integrated Power Supply (IPS) businesses are related closely and manufactured in the same factory unit at HBL Power, and combinedly contributed 5 percent to the total sales of the company in the financial year 2022-23.
HBL Power Systems Ltd. announced on Wednesday that the proposal for the slump sale of two of its products has not been accepted by the Board.
The company has informed the bourses that in a meeting held on June 28, 2023, HBL Power’s Board has advised the company to find an alternative route to restructure its two businesses of power electronics and integrated power supplies.
Both the Power Electronics (PE) as well as Integrated Power Supply (IPS) businesses are related closely and manufactured in the same factory unit at HBL Power, and combinedly contributed 5 percent to the total sales of the company in the financial year 2022-23.
On Friday, the company clarified that the proposed slump sale of the two products shall not impact its Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) called ‘Kavach’, or any other signalling product, but will instead offer HBL Power’s management to put aside more time to businesses like Kavach.
HBL Power said on June 28, 2023, that the combined sales of the PE and IPS businesses have declined from Rs 107 crore witnessed in the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 67 crore in the last fiscal year 2023.
It was found in an assessment conducted by HBL Power’s management that this trend of declining sales of the two businesses could not be reversed.
Shares of HBL Power Systems are trading 2.2 percent lower at Rs 154.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years
Jun 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Nifty 50 hits record high - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank among top contributors
Jun 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read
National Insurance Awareness Day | Aviva India CEO's tips on five impactful habits that can help reduce risk of escalating medical cost
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read