HBL Power Systems board defers decision on slump sale of two businesses to MOEBIUS Power Electronics

Both the Power Electronics (PE) as well as Integrated Power Supply (IPS) businesses are related closely and manufactured in the same factory unit at HBL Power, and combinedly contributed 5 percent to the total sales of the company in the financial year 2022-23.

HBL Power Systems Ltd. announced on Wednesday that the proposal for the slump sale of two of its products has not been accepted by the Board.

The company has informed the bourses that in a meeting held on June 28, 2023, HBL Power’s Board has advised the company to find an alternative route to restructure its two businesses of power electronics and integrated power supplies.


