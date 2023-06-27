HBL Power ends at 52-week high on 'Kavach' supply order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon has a Rs 220 crore contract with the East Central Railway to deploy Kavach and OFC network over 417 kilometers and 60 locomotives, between Pradhankhunta in Jharkhand and Deen Dayal Upadhyay station in Uttar Pradesh.
Shares of HBL Power Systems Ltd ended 3.5 percent higher on Tuesday after it bagged an order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. for the supply of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) known as Kavach.
Now, Ashoka Buildcon has entered into a contract with HBL Power for the supply and commissioning of all equipment involved in the Kavach system requiring RDSO approval. The delivery and commissioning of the equipment will be completed in 18 months.
HBL Power Systems is one of the manufacturers of the TCAS, with help from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Kavach was developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation under the Railway Ministry, in collaboration with Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, HBL Power Systems, and Kernex Microsystems.
HBL is one of three OEMs approved by RDSO and the share of an RDSO-approved "OEM" vendor's value in EPC contracts for Kavach varies widely.
Last week, HBL Power clarified that slump sale of its two products --power electronics and integrated power supplies-- will not impact its Kavach business.
