HBL Power ends at 52-week high on 'Kavach' supply order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon

Shares of HBL Power Systems Ltd ended 3.5 percent higher on Tuesday after it bagged an order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. for the supply of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) known as Kavach.

HBL Power has entered into a contract with Ashoka Buildcon as part of the EPC contract from the Indian Railways the latter had won back in September 2022. Ashoka Buildcon has a Rs 220 crore contract with the East Central Railway to deploy Kavach and OFC network over 417 kilometers and 60 locomotives, between Pradhankhunta in Jharkhand and Deen Dayal Upadhyay station in Uttar Pradesh.