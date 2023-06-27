CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsHBL Power ends at 52 week high on 'Kavach' supply order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon

HBL Power ends at 52-week high on 'Kavach' supply order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon

HBL Power ends at 52-week high on 'Kavach' supply order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 4:14:22 PM IST (Published)

Ashoka Buildcon has a Rs 220 crore contract with the East Central Railway to deploy Kavach and OFC network over 417 kilometers and 60 locomotives, between Pradhankhunta in Jharkhand and Deen Dayal Upadhyay station in Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of HBL Power Systems Ltd ended 3.5 percent higher on Tuesday after it bagged an order worth Rs 135 crore from Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. for the supply of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) known as Kavach.

Live TV

Loading...
HBL Power has entered into a contract with Ashoka Buildcon as part of the EPC contract from the Indian Railways the latter had won back in September 2022. Ashoka Buildcon has a Rs 220 crore contract with the East Central Railway to deploy Kavach and OFC network over 417 kilometers and 60 locomotives, between Pradhankhunta in Jharkhand and Deen Dayal Upadhyay station in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, Ashoka Buildcon has entered into a contract with HBL Power for the supply and commissioning of all equipment involved in the Kavach system requiring RDSO approval. The delivery and commissioning of the equipment will be completed in 18 months.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X