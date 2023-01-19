Havells India Q3 profit drops 7%, losses in Lloyd widen

Havells India’s net profit and revenue exceeded CNBC-TV18’s estimates of Rs 258 crore and Rs 4,055 crore, respectively.
Its EBITDA also exceeded the CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 379 crore. The EBITDA stood at Rs 425 crore, down 3 percent YoY compared to Rs 441 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 10.3 percent, lower than 12.1 percent in the year-ago quarter.
The home appliances and electrical equipment company’s margin improved sequentially in the December quarter with stability in RM prices, while the growth momentum of Lloyd was maintained, although margins remained under pressure due to high-cost inventory and market competitiveness.
For the home appliances division Lloyd, the company’s loss widened to Rs 60 crore from Rs 42 crore in the year-ago period.
Segment-wise, the company’s switchgear business recorded growth at Rs 514 crore from Rs 496 crore YoY, the cables business increased to Rs 1,412 crore from Rs 1,205 crore YoY, the lighting business revenue grew to Rs 420 crore from Rs 408 crore, and the Lloyd consumer business revenue rose to Rs 607 crore from Rs 466 crore YoY.
The EBIT margin of all the segments contracted in the December quarter except for the cables and ECD businesses.
Shares of Havells India ended 0.52 percent higher at Rs 1,208.55 per piece on Thursday.