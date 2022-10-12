Havells, Bata India, Grasim and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with mild gains, following three back-to-back days of losses. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 44.5 points or 0.26 percent to 16,984.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,240 with a stop loss at Rs 1,300
Sell Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 460 with a stop loss at Rs 490
Sell Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 720 with a stop loss at Rs 755
Buy Persistent Systems for a target of Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,510
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,770
Sell Grasim with a stop loss at Rs 1,682
Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,800
Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 203
