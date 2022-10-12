    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Havells, Bata India, Grasim and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with mild gains, following three back-to-back days of losses. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 44.5 points or 0.26 percent to 16,984.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,240 with a stop loss at Rs 1,300
    Sell Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 460 with a stop loss at Rs 490
    Sell Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 720 with a stop loss at Rs 755
    Buy Persistent Systems for a target of Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,510
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,770
    Sell Grasim with a stop loss at Rs 1,682
    Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,800
    Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 203
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
     
     
     
    First Published:  IST
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng