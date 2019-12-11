YES Bank: Here's what an investor should do now

Now that YES Bank is out of F&O ban, I want to make a few quick points. I do hope the blog and warnings I had written on it were heeded to.

For starters, the stock is down 26 percent this month and futures are down much more with a discount of over Rs 4 (almost 8 percent), which is unheard of for an index stock. So who created all these shorts while the stock was in ban or even before?

If you believed all the source-based stories that a large and renowned US-based company will put capital in YES Bank, the joke is on you. It was very clear that there was an issue in getting good and credible names on the table. And this will now remain a big risk on whether the bank is able to raise capital or not as its survival depends on that.

Now, the most important point. Now that the stock is out of the ban, you will be tempted to short the stock right? Do ask yourself before you do that: what will anyone who shorted future at Rs 60 do if the future hits Rs 40 and why miraculously today the stock is out of the ban?

The answer to that is simple. Now that the stock is out of the ban and plenty of retail traders are looking to short, one will get a very nice exit. There is a good chance the stock opens down a lot and then recovers. That’s not to say you should be putting any investment bets either. But do avoid the temptation to short today.