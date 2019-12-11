Market
YES Bank: Here's what an investor should do now
Updated : December 11, 2019 08:20 AM IST
Now that the stock is out of the ban and plenty of retail traders are looking to short, one will get a very nice exit.
There is a good chance the stock opens down a lot and then recovers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more