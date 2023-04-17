Hathway board appoints Tavinderjit Singh Panesar as CEO; announces Q4 results

2 Min(s) Read
Tavinderjit Singh Panesar has over three decades of experience in the areas of management, strategic planning, distribution, business development, media & entertainment, and broadcasting.
Internet service providers company, Hathway Cable & Datacom, in its board meeting on April 17, approved the appointment of Tavinderjit Singh Panesar as chief executive officer (CEO).
Prior to his current role, he has worked, lead, and managed companies like Dsport, Star India, and ESPN Star Sports among others. Panesar is a commerce graduate and was earlier associated with Hathway Digital, a material subsidiary of Hathway from December 8, 2014, until July 25, 2017, as its CEO.
In February, Hathway Cable and Datacom managing director Rajan Gupta resigned.
Hathway also announced its Q4 results in the board meeting. The company reported a loss of Rs 14.6 crore against a profit of Rs 28.4 crore in the same quarter last year. However, its revenue surged nearly 3 percent to Rs 459.6 crore against Rs 448.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) plummeted over 31 percent to Rs 63.1 crore while the EBITDA margin came in at 13.7 percent this quarter.
Stocks of Hathway settled at Rs 13.25 a piece, down nearly 1.9 percent, when the market closed today, April 17, 2023. However, the stock has remained up over 2 percent this month.
