Harsha Engineers IPO share allotment today: How to check status online

By CNBCTV18.com

Share allotment of Harsha Engineers International Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be announced today. The public issue worth Rs 755 crore was subscribed 74.70 times on the last day after receiving bids for 125.96 crore shares against 1.68 crore shares on offer, according to  BSE data .

Buoyed by demand from retail investors, their portion was subscribed 17.66 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 178.26 times. The price band of the IPO was Rs 314 to Rs 330 per share.

Those who have applied for the public issue can check Harsha Engineers IPO  allotment status online by logging into the BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO after the announcement of share allotment. For this public issue, Link Intime Private Limited is the official registrar and its official website is https://linkintime.co.in/.

How to check IPO allotment status via Link Intime

Bidders can log in to the direct Link Intime website to check the IPO allotment status of Harsha Engineers International.

  • They can go to https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
  • Bidders will then have to select Harsha Engineers IPO.
  • They will be asked to enter their PAN details.
  • On clicking on the 'Search' option, the bidder’s Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

    • How to check via BSE

    • To check the Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status via BSE, bidders can log in to the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
    • They need to select ‘Equity’ when asked for ‘Issue Type’.
    • Next the bidders will have to select the ‘Issue Name’, which is Harsha Engineers IPO.
    • They will be asked to enter their application number or PAN details.
    • Bidders will then have to click on ‘I'm not a robot’ and submit the details.
    • The Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.
