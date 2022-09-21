Harsha Engineers IPO share allotment today: How to check status online

Mini
Those who have applied for the public issue can check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO after the announcement of share allotment
Share allotment of Harsha Engineers International Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be announced today. The public issue worth Rs 755 crore was subscribed 74.70 times on the last day after receiving bids for 125.96 crore shares against 1.68 crore shares on offer, according to BSE data .
Buoyed by demand from retail investors, their portion was subscribed 17.66 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 178.26 times. The price band of the IPO was Rs 314 to Rs 330 per share.
Those who have applied for the public issue can check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online by logging into the BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO after the announcement of share allotment. For this public issue, Link Intime Private Limited is the official registrar and its official website is https://linkintime.co.in/.
How to check IPO allotment status via Link Intime
Bidders can log in to the direct Link Intime website to check the IPO allotment status of Harsha Engineers International.
How to check via BSE