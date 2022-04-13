0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Hariom Pipe Industries makes strong debut, shares list at 44% premium over issue price

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The Hariom Pipe stock begins its journey on Wednesday on the BSE at Rs 214 apiece, a premium of 39.9 percent over its issue price of Rs 153. On NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 220 apiece, a strong premium of 43.8 percent. Hariom Pipe's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by all pools of investors earlier this month. The issue received the most subscriptions from retail investors.

Hariom Pipe Industries makes strong debut, shares list at 44% premium over issue price
wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Hariom Pipe share

TRADE
The Hariom Pipe stock begins its journey on Wednesday on the BSE at Rs 214 apiece, a premium of 39.9 percent over its issue price of Rs 153. On NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 220 apiece, a stellar premium of 43.8 percent.
Hariom Pipe's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by all pools of investors earlier this month. The issue received the most subscriptions from retail investors.
The issue, which kicked off for subscription on March 30, concluded on April 5. Hariom Pipe Industries is expected to garner Rs 130 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 144-Rs 153.
Also Read:
The proceeds generated will be utilized for funding capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes.
The Hyderabad-based company manufactures steel products and has a wide distribution network in South India. It caters to customer requirements in various sectors such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar power, power, cement, mining and engineering.
Tags
Previous Article

Here's what's driving zinc prices higher

Next Article

Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why investors should accumulate Mphasis for longterm

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More