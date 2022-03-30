Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Important dates, issue price, lot size, other key things to know

Hariom Pipe Industries on Wednesday launched an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 130 crore. The IPO, which comprises fresh issuance of shares, will close for subscription on Friday, April 5. Hariom Pipe is a manufacturer of iron and steel products such as mild steel pipes, scaffolding and hot rod strips.

Here are important things to know about the Hariom Pipe Industries IPO:

Important dates

: The initial share sale opens on March 30 and ends on April 5.

Issue price: Potential investors can bid for Hariom Pipe shares in a price band of Rs 144-153.

Lot size: Bids can be placed in multiples of 98. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Hariom shares costs investors Rs 14,994.

Investor categories: Up to 30 percent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35 percent each for retial investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Fund utilisation: The company aims to utilise the proceeds of the IPO towards funding its capex and working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes, according to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Company profile: Incorporated in 1962, Hariom Pipe Industries is an integrated manufacturer of scaffolding, hot rod strips, sponge iron, and mild steel pipes and billets. The company has two manufacturing units, one each in Mahbubnagar in Telangana and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Financials: For FY21, the company's profit after tax (PAT) jumped 90.9 percent to Rs 15.1 crore. Its revenue for the year ended March 2021 increased to Rs 254.1 crore from Rs 160.8 crore in the previous year.