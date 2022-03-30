Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Should you subscribe to the public offer?

Iron and steel product maker Hariom Pipe Industries' initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 130 crore hit the Street on Wednesday. The public offer comprises fresh issuance of shares and will close for subscription on April 5.

Potential investors can bid for Hariom Pipe shares in a price band of Rs 144-153 in multiples of 98. At the upper end of the price range, one lot of shares costs investors Rs 14,994.

ALSO READ

Should you subscribe to the Hariom Pipe IPO? Here's how brokerages are viewing the issue:

Arihant Capital

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue for the long term.

"At the upper end of the price band, the issue is valued at an EV/EBITDA of 10.2 times based on its FY21 EBITDA. We believe Hariom Pipe Industries has witnessed strong revenue growth from FY19 to FY21. Its strategically-located plants with integration, competitive pricing of products, cost-effectiveness, capacity expansion, experienced management and expanding network will lead to growth going forward," Arihant said.

Hem Securities

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue.

Hariom Pipe Industries is bringing the issue at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16-17 times on a pre-issue FY21 EPS basis, Hem Securities said in a research report.

Hem said the company has an environment-friendly manufacturing process, and its financial performance, as well as the valuation, look decent.

Anand Rathi

The brokerage has a 'subscribe long-term' rating on the Hariom Pipe issue.

"The company has delivered good growth in sales over the past few years

along with a stable margin profile. Compared with its listed peers, HPIL is fairly valued," Anand Rathi said.

The issue is available at the upper end of the price band at 15.1 times its FY22 annualized earnings attributable to post-issue equity, according to the brokerage. "At the upper end of the price band, the issue is priced at a P/BV of 3.1 times based," it said.

Ventura Securities

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue for long-term gains. It sees strong potential for revenue growth and scope for further improvement in the company's profitability.

Ventura finds Hariom's overall risk profile to be good and considers it a low-risk company for investment.