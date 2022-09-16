By Asmita Pant

Mini The stock of Happiest Mind Tech was one percent down on BSE at the time of writing.

The shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd fell as much as 2.8 percent on Friday. The company announced, in the afternoon, that it will deploy a solar plant at its Bengaluru campus to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The announced the commissioning of a 183kWp Solar Power Plant at its Smiles 2 campus at Madivala, Bengaluru, through an exchange filing on Friday.

"Happiest Minds aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and aspires to be known for its high levels of ESG standards. The new solar power plant is a step in its road map to achieve its vision and be part of a cleaner energy future and building long-term business sustainability," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said the 183 kWp solar power plant deployed by EcoSoch Solar will generate 256 MWh of electricity per year and is estimated to reduce 210 MT of carbon emissions annually and 5200 MT over its lifecycle.

"In line with India’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) target to achieve about 40 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources and to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by 33 percent to 35 percent from 2005 level by

2030, Happiest Minds aims to lead the way in contributing to the country’s solar energy target," said Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies.