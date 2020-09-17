Market Happiest Minds Technologies makes stellar debut; lists at Rs 351, 111% premium over issue price Updated : September 17, 2020 11:09 AM IST At 10:10 am, the shares traded about 3 percent higher to Rs 361.70 apiece. Meanwhile, on the NSE, it rose nearly 2 percent to Rs 356.10. The company proposed to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet long term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply